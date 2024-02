Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu Ukrainan tukea käsittelevään kokoukseen Pariisissa

President Niinistö to attend the funeral of late President of Namibia Geingob 22.2.2024 11:08:24 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 9/2024 22 February 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the state funeral of late President of the Republic of Namibia Hage G. Geingob on 24–25 February 2024 in Windhoek, Namibia. The funeral ceremonies are held over two days. President Geingob’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday 24 February at the Independence Stadium, where President Niinistö will also give a memorial speech. The Burial Service and wreath laying will take place at the Heroes’ Acre monument on Sunday 25 February. The President’s programme will also include a lunch hosted by Nangolo Mbumba, President of Namibia, and bilateral meetings. President Niinistö and President Geingob met for the last time in connection with the funeral of President Martti Ahtisaari in November 2023. President Niinistö made a state visit to Namibia in April 2023.