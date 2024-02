Suomalaisen taiteen ja designin klassikot saavat uusia tulkintoja – Simon Fujiwaran näyttelyn esittely medialle 29.2.

New fountain to be installed outside Kiasma – Nina Beier’s Women & Children moves to Helsinki from New York 5.2.2024 13:17:00 EET | Press release

In late May, the equestrian statue of Marshal Mannerheim will get new neighbours when a group of 11 bronze women and children are permanently installed in the pool in front of the Kiasma outdoor café. Nina Beier’s Women & Children (2022) is composed of found bronze sculptures, with water streaming from their eyes. The work was acquired for the Finnish National Gallery’s collection and will be on display from 30 May.