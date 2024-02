Vincit muuttaa pääkonttorinsa Tampereen keskustaan, Spondan omistaman kauppakeskus Ratinan yhteyteen

Mehiläinen moves its HQ operations to Sponda’s Arkadia 6 office building in Helsinki city centre 12.12.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Sponda, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, announces the lease of 2,500 sqm in its office building Arkadia 6 to Mehiläinen, a leading provider of health and social services. Mehiläinen is moving the management of its group and business operations, comprising approximately 600 employees, from Töölö to the centre of Helsinki in early 2024. When choosing the new location, Mehiläinen emphasised the easy accessibility of the office, as well as its strong sustainability credentials and the high quality premises provided.