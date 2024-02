Digi- ja väestötietovirasto sujuvoittaa EU-kansalaisten asiointia eIDAS-tunnistautumisella

The popular Digitally Secure Life game gets a sequel: new content coaches information security officers in solving threats related to digital security 12.2.2024 08:05:00 EET | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency has published new content for the popular Digitally Secure Life game. The mobile game allows players to learn digital security skills in an easy and fun way. The new exercises focus on the digital security threats that an organisation’s information security officer will encounter.