Eero Järnefeltin näyttelyssä kiehtovat luonnon suuret ja pienet teemat

A new short film by the artist duo IC-98 to be shown in the Fokus Gallery 12.2.2024 14:52:59 EET | Press release

From 27 February to 28 April 2024, the short film Impivaara – A New World (2024) by the artist duo IC-98 will be available to view in the Fokus Gallery at the Ateneum Art Museum. The film by the artist duo, formed by Patrik Söderlund (b. 1974) and Visa Suonpää (b. 1968), is a dreamlike imagining of Aleksis Kivi’s classic novel Seven Brothers (1870). The film reflects on humankind as the master of nature.