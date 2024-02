Kutsu medialle: Venäjän idea nyt – Paneelikeskustelu Venäjän muutoksesta 7.3.

Amount of non-performing loans in the construction sector has grown further 31.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

At the end of December 2023, a total of 5.6% (EUR 160 million) of the stock of loans granted by banks to Finnish companies in the construction sector were non-performing loans (NPLs)1. This is the highest2 figure ever recorded. Construction sector NPLs started to increase in August 2023, and the trend continued in the autumn and early winter. Since July 2023, the share of NPLs in the stock of loans to construction sector companies (NPL ratio) has increased by 2.4 percentage points (EUR 62 million). In net terms3, banks recognised impairments and credit losses on loans to construction sector companies to a total of EUR 100 million in 2023. This corresponds to 3,5% of the sector’s loan stock at the end of December 2023(EUR 2.9 billion). In December 2023, only two sectors had higher NPL ratios than construction, namely arts, entertainment and recreation (11.3%) and accommodation and food service activities (6.2%). These sectors are markedly smaller in terms of loan stocks than the constru