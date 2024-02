Opintolainoja nostettiin tammikuussa vähemmän kuin vuosi sitten

Drawdowns of student loans decreased in January year on year 28.2.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In January 2024,1 drawdowns of student loans totalled EUR 279 million, representing a decline of 17% on the corresponding period last year. This was the lowest level of new student loan drawdowns in January since 2018. The average interest rate on student loans drawn down in January 2024 was 4.46%, which was 2.22 percentage points higher than in January last year. This is the highest average interest rate on new student loan drawdowns since November 2008. Euribor-linked loans accounted for 86% of all student loan drawdowns, and the average interest rate on these loans was 4.52%. Banks’ own reference rates have become more popular in new student loan drawdowns. In January 2024, 14% of new student loan drawdowns were linked to prime rates, or banks’ own reference rates, as opposed to 5% in January 2022. The average interest rate on new drawdowns linked to banks’ own reference rates (4.04%) was slightly lower than that on Euribor-linked ones. The rapid growth of the student loan stock has