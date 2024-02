Tulevan tasavallan presidentin kansliapäälliköksi Lauri Tierala

President Niinistö to attend meeting on support for Ukraine in Paris 25.2.2024 19:01:27 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 10/2024 25 February 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend a meeting on support for Ukraine on Monday 26 February 2024 in Paris. The meeting will be hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace. Heads of State and Government from several European countries will take part in the meeting to discuss and find common ways to support Ukraine more effectively.