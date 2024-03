Syöpäsairauden vaaraa koskevat altistumisilmoitukset ovat lisääntyneet

Working while sick and plans to change jobs on the rise 28.2.2024 02:00:00 EET | Press release

Finns’ well-being at work has deteriorated, according to the How is Finland doing? follow-up study. Working while sick has become more common and more people are thinking of quitting their job, especially among managers and young adults. The prevalence of job burnout has not changed. Finns have a lot of resources at work, but concern for the future, for example, is stressful.