Kutsu mediatilaisuuteen

Pohjolan Voima investigates building a pumped hydroelecric energy storage (PHES) in Kemijärvi 29.2.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Pohjolan Voima, one of Finland’s largest energy companies, is investigating the possibility of building a pumped-storage power station in the area of Lake Kemijärvi. Pumped-storage power stations are used in the mountain regions of Norway and Austria, for example, and focus on storing electrical energy. Finland will require significant amounts of regulating energy and storage capacity for electricity production to ensure the availability of electricity to Finnish households and a stable operating environment for Finnish industry.