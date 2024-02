Kuuleminen itsenäisestä aggregoinnista automaattisen taajuuden palautusreservin markkinoilla

Invitation to participate in the development of technical requirements for Dynamic FFR 16.2.2024 12:34:18 EET | Press release

The Nordic TSOs have initiated a work to study the feasibility to further develop the technical requirements of the Fast Frequency Reserve (FFR). The aim of the work is to introduce a dynamic version of the FFR product. The current FFR is a so-called static product, meaning that it is triggered at a defined frequency level, and after that doesn’t dynamically adjust the power output to follow the frequency. As the current FFR is defined in a static way, it does not utilize the capabilities of some technologies with dynamic capabilities in an optimal way. The intention of investigating the possibility to introduce a dynamic version of FFR is to better utilize these capabilities from technologies such as batteries, wind and solar power. The TSOs want to invite stakeholders to participate in a Nordic reference group. The reference group is aimed at stakeholders who want to be involved in the development of Dynamic FFR and can contribute with their knowledge about the control capabilities o