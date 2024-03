Ympäristöhätähuuto: ”Ihmiskunta on tuhoon tuomittu” – nuorten tulevaisuushuolia on kuunneltava

A cry for help for the environment: “Humanity is doomed” - Young people’s concerns about future need to be attended to 4.3.2024 03:00:00 EET | Tiedote

The eco-crisis and uncertainty about the future cast a shadow over the mental wellbeing of young people. Research studies show that as many as 75 percent of them consider future to be daunting and 56 percent think that humanity is doomed. The awareness campaign “Let’s face the eco-crisis together” starts on 4th March 2024. The aspiration of the campaign is to make young people’s worries visible to all, to challenge adults to face these emotions and thoughts and to assure young people that they will not be left alone with their worries. Young people’s concerns of the future shall not be ignored anymore.