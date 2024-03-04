A cry for help for the environment: “Humanity is doomed” - Young people’s concerns about future need to be attended to
The eco-crisis and uncertainty about the future cast a shadow over the mental wellbeing of young people. Research studies show that as many as 75 percent of them consider future to be daunting and 56 percent think that humanity is doomed. The awareness campaign “Let’s face the eco-crisis together” starts on 4th March 2024. The aspiration of the campaign is to make young people’s worries visible to all, to challenge adults to face these emotions and thoughts and to assure young people that they will not be left alone with their worries. Young people’s concerns of the future shall not be ignored anymore.
We asked young people about their future visions in our social media channels. The answers were shocking. Many young people do not believe that the world could be saved anymore. “Humanity is doomed”, said one of the respondents to the inquiry.
Young people’s worries are not unfounded. Global warming, biodiversity loss, overconsumption of natural resources, among other manifestations of the eco-crisis, will make a huge impact in their life and future.
”Young people’s emotions and thoughts are real. They need to be taken seriously. We are talking about issues having a direct impact on their well-being, everyday life and future planning, things like studies, career or family planning”, says project specialist Taneli Saari who works in the project The Eco-crisis, our Future and Mental Health.
The eco-crisis and the frightening future cause various emotions in all of us. Young people may feel small, insignificant and powerless in the face of vast environmental problems. It can feel overwhelming.
“Young people need support for coping with difficult environmental emotions like uncertainty, grief, fear, anger, guilt, frustration, anxiety, and also on how to maintain mental health in a stressful situation like this”, says project specialist Hanna Rintala. She continues:
“We know from experience that facing and processing difficult feelings will be helpful to young people. At best, this will help us to regain mental resources and to go for a sustainable, desired future that is in line with our own values.”
Let’s face the eco-crisis together
The harmful mental health impacts of the eco-crisis have already been identified but support structures are still insufficient in our society. Almost one third of Finnish young people experienced that they were dismissed when they wanted to talk about environmental issues. It is up to adults to allow young people to be heard and seen with their worries. The eco-crisis is something that should be faced together. This campaign is meant to convince young people that we are ready to face the eco-crisis together with them. No one shall be left alone.
The awareness campaign “Let’s face the environmental crisis together” is active between 4th and 17th March. We warmly welcome you to join by sharing campaign messages on social media. We also encourage you to express attention and emotional presence to young people close to you who are potentially experiencing anxiety about the state of the world.
The Eco-Crisis, Our Future and Mental Health project (2023-2025)
Ecoanxiety or environmental anxiety is a term used to describe the often-burdensome feelings and emotions related to global environmental problems and threats. Climate anxiety is also often used as a synonym. In the project The Eco-crisis, our Future and Mental Health we offer individual support and guidance, self-paced exercises, and peer group activities. In addition, we run workshops and trainings about youth eco-anxiety for parents, volunteers and professionals.
The Eco-crisis, our Future and Mental Health project (2023-2025) is carried out by Tunne ry, Nyyti ry and MIELI Mental Health Finland. STEA, the Funding Centre for Social Welfare and Health Organisations in Finland, provides funding for the project.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Kia Löfberg
viestinnän suunnittelija
MIELI Suomen Mielenterveys ry
kia.lofberg@mieli.fi
p. 040 079 7802
Taneli Saari
toiminnanjohtaja, asiantuntija
Tunne ry
taneli@tunne.org
p. 050 388 6200
Hanna Rintala
asiantuntija
Nyyti ry
hanna.rintala@nyyti.fi
p. 050 553 1558
Ympäristötunteiden tutkija:
Panu Pihkala
dosentti, tutkijatohtori
Helsingin yliopisto
panu.pihkala@helsinki.fi
p. 050 318 5785
Linkit
MIELI Suomen Mielenterveys ry tekee työtä mielenterveyden edistämiseksi ja ongelmien ehkäisemiseksi. MIELI ry puolustaa kaikkien yhtäläistä oikeutta hyvään mielenterveyteen. Järjestö koordinoi valtakunnallisen kriisikeskusverkoston toimintaa sekä edistää lasten, nuorten, työikäisten ja ikääntyneiden mielenterveyttä ja mielen hyvinvointia.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta MIELI Suomen Mielenterveys ry
Ympäristöhätähuuto: ”Ihmiskunta on tuhoon tuomittu” – nuorten tulevaisuushuolia on kuunneltava4.3.2024 03:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Ympäristökriisi ja tulevaisuuden epävarmuus kuormittavat nuorten mielenterveyttä. Jopa 75 prosenttia nuorista pitää tulevaisuutta pelottavana ja 56 prosenttia ajattelee ihmiskunnan olevan tuhoon tuomittu, ilmenee tutkimuksista. Nuorten tulevaisuushuolia ei voi enää ohittaa.
Helsingin Lapinlahden Lähteelle Euroopan kansalaisyhteiskuntapalkinto19.2.2024 11:34:15 EET | Tiedote
Lapinlahden Lähde on yksi viidestä EU:n kansalaisyhteiskuntapalkinnon voittajista. Palkinto jaetaan vuosittain kansalaisten voittoa tavoittelemattomille ja innovatiivisille projekteille, jotka edistävät eurooppalaisia arvoja.
Det ständigt ökade hjälpbehovet överbelastade MIELI Kristelefon i fjol16.1.2024 03:00:00 EET | Tiedote
År 2023 gjordes igen ett rekordantal kontaktförsök till MIELI rf:s Kristelefon linjer. Uppringningarna var över 16 000 fler än år 2022. Den mest frekventa orsaken till samtalen var psykiskt illamående, men i fjol ökade samtalen där uppringaren var orolig för en närståendes självdestruktivitet.
Jatkuvasti kasvava avuntarve ruuhkautti Kriisipuhelimen ja -chatin viime vuonna16.1.2024 03:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Vuonna 2023 MIELI Kriisipuhelimessa tehtiin taas ennätys soittoyrityksissä, kun soittoja tuli yli 16 000 edellisvuotta enemmän. Suurimpana yhteydenottojen syynä oli paha olo, mutta viime vuonna lähti nousuun myös niiden puheluiden määrä, joissa oltiin huolissaan läheisen itsetuhoisuudesta.
I jultider kan ensamheten vara förkrossande – MIELI rf:s Kristelefon är öppen under hela julen19.12.2023 00:01:00 EET | Tiedote
Antalet samtal som kommer in till MIELI rf:s Kristelefon är återigen på en rekordnivå – i år når antalet samtal upp till fjolårets rekord på över 400 000 samtal. Kristelefonen håller jour även under julhelgen, eftersom människornas hjälpbehov och nöd inte försvinner under ledigheten.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme