Amos Rexin uudet näyttelyt koetaan tunteet edellä ja aistit avoinna – museon ensimmäinen kokoelmanäyttely sekä Josefina Nelimarkan studionäyttely aukeavat 27.3.2024

Amos Rex’s 2024 exhibitions deal with empathy, trauma and atmospheric data 22.11.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In 2024, Amos Rex will make room for feelings. Its first major collection exhibition puts the focus on individual experiences and emotions. Meanwhile, Josefina Nelimarkka explores the various forms taken by water, our ability to envisage unseen events in the atmosphere, and the human connection with clouds and the environment. Autumn sees the opening of an exhibition of Larissa Sansour’s installations and video works dealing with grief, memory, and transgenerational trauma.