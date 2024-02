Presidentti Niinistön toimiston verkkosivut avataan 1.3.

Lauri Tierala appointed as Head of Cabinet of the president-elect of the Republic of Finland 28.2.2024 13:32:07 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 11/2024 28 February 2024 Master of Political Sciences Lauri Tierala has been appointed as Secretary General of the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland. President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö made the appointment at the Presidential session on 28 February 2024, at the request of president-elect Alexander Stubb. Lauri Tierala will take office as Secretary General and at the same time as Head of Cabinet of the President on 1 March 2024. Prior to his appointment as Secretary General, Lauri Tierala served as State Secretary to Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen and Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen. On 1 March, incoming president Alexander Stubb will also appoint the following members to his forthcoming cabinet: Juha Rainne, Director of Legal Affairs Aliisa Tornberg, Director of Foreign and Security Policy Rasmus Hindrén, Director of Defence Policy (as of 5 March) Mari-Kaisa Brander, Direct