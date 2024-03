Nina Beier on kansainvälisesti arvostettu taiteilija, jonka näyttely nähdään pian Kiasmassa – näyttelyn esittely medialle 21.3.

Simon Fujiwara's exhibition It's a Small World opens at Kiasma 29.2.2024 09:56:00 EET | Press release

At the core of the work of British-Japanese artist Simon Fujiwara is a question - what does it mean to be a ‘self’ in the 21st century? With humour, inventiveness, delight and rigor, his works reflect on existential quandaries such as: How should one construct a self today? How has technology altered our identities? Is there such thing as an authentic ‘me’?