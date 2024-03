NYAB aiesopimukseen vedenalaisen rakentamisen yhtiön hankinnasta

NYAB signs turnkey contract for Duroc Rail AB's new industrial building at Luleå Industrial Park 22.2.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

NYAB will construct a new industrial building for Duroc Rail and LKAB. The industrial building will be utilized for Duroc Rail's operations in wheel maintenance for locomotives and wagons, aiming to enhance the efficiency and predictability of rail transports in northern Sweden. The order is a turnkey contract starting in March 2024 and expected to be finalised in 2025. NYAB has previously conducted planning and land preparation work for the industrial premises. LKAB will own the industrial facility that is leased to Duroc Rail. The facility, in turn, is part of LKAB's initiative to meet the growing demand from industrial investments occurring in Norrbotten, which relies on transportation on the Iron Ore Railway. In the early phase of the project NYAB has, in collaboration with Duroc Rail, adapted the property to the tenant's needs and wishes regarding functionality. During the entire stage of the first phase, development has taken place in close collaboration. "Fast-growing Luleå Indu