Ilmarinen julkaisi periaatteet tekoälyn vastuulliselle käytölle

Ilmarinen’s Financial Statements 2023: Return on investments was 5.8 per cent and cost-effectiveness improved further 15.2.2024 13:09:50 EET | Tiedote

Ilmarinen’s return on investments was 5.8 per cent and cost-effectiveness improved further, as premiums written grew 4 per cent and operating expenses financed using loading income fell 5 per cent. Our customers benefit directly from the improvement in our efficiency: we lowered the administrative cost component included in Ilmarinen’s earnings-related pension insurance contribution by 20 per cent as of the start of 2024.