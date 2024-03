Monika Sosnowskan massiiviset veistokset yllättävät katsojan niiden näennäisellä keveydellä

Experiments in Concretism at EMMA offers spatial experiences, powerful colours and geometric shapes 5.3.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Experiments in Concretism launches the spring season at EMMA by exploring the various forms and experiential nature of concrete art. The exhibition charts the broad spectrum of concretism through a dialogue between different modes of expression, material diversity and playfulness. The exhibition is curated from art in EMMA’s collections and includes works by more than 50 artists from the 1950s to the present day, as well as new commissions. The exhibition also celebrates the centenary of the birth of Lars-Gunnar ‘Nubben’ Nordström (1924–2014), a pioneer of concrete art in Finland.