Presidentti Stubb vierailee Norjassa Nordic Response -harjoituksessa

Website of President Niinistö's office to be opened on 1 March 29.2.2024 17:02:41 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 12/2024 29 February 2024 The term of office of President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö ends on 1 March 2024. At the end of the presidential term, the website of the President of the Republic from the period 2012–2024 will be archived. The website of President Niinistö's future office will be opened in the afternoon on 1 March. The address of the website of President Niinistö's future office will be www.presidentniinisto.fi. The website will contain information such as the contact details of President Niinistö’s office. After 1 March, the archived website from the presidential terms will be available at www.presidentti.fi/niinisto. It will still be possible to read, for example, the speeches given by the President of the Republic of Finland during his presidential term as well as press releases and news of the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland on the archived website. Pictures from the presiden