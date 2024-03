Kela kehottaa isoja työnantajia hakemaan etuuksia tulorekisterissä

Government proposes changes to wage-subsidised work, earnings-related unemployment allowances and age-related exceptions to unemployment benefit rules 5.3.2024 15:34:45 EET | Press release

According to a Government proposal, wage-subsidised work would in most cases no longer count towards the work requirement, and some age-related exceptions to unemployment benefit rules would be abolished. In addition, the Government proposes a staggering of the earnings-related unemployment allowance, which means that it would be gradually reduced the longer unemployment continues. Parliament is expected to approve these changes in early 2024. The changes would take effect on 2 September 2024.