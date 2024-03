Mustapuron tulvimista ehkäistään ja puroluonnon monimuotoisuutta parannetaan Myllypurossa

Flood protection is being improved in the Mustapuro stream and biodiversity increased in the Myllypuro stream 6.3.2024 12:57:38 EET | Press release

The City of Helsinki is improving flood protection at the Mustapuro stream and is increasing biodiversity in the Myllypuro Sports Park area. The contract involves the construction of floodplains, the renovation of bridges and the sowing of various coastal meadows. The part of the stream to be improved is located between Itäväylä and Kehä I. Work will begin with preparatory work in March and will continue until 2025.