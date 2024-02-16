Call texts for Research Council of Finland’s spring 2024 call out now
The Research Council of Finland’s spring 2024 call documents are now available online. Applications are invited between 3 April and 8 May 2024. The FIRI roadmap call for research infrastructures is open until 15 May.
Applications are invited for funding for Antarctic research aimed at producing scientific data that concern Antarctica or for which data obtained from Antarctica is irreplaceable. The scope of the call covers all relevant areas of Antarctic research. The call’s funding budget has been set at a total of 3 million euros.
Applications are also invited for funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing that makes use of European cooperation in using EuroHPC’s high-performance computing resources or cooperation in using the LUMI supercomputer with researchers in the US, Japan or the UK. In the US, potential partners include researchers from the states of Texas or Colorado, or from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
The spring call also includes funding for research infrastructures. The FIRI call is for applications to the national roadmap for research infrastructures and for funding for a research infrastructure development project. The Research Council of Finland is prepared to fund research infrastructures with a total of some 120 million euros in 2025–2029.
Funding open for application in spring 2024:
Funding for research
- Antarctic research 2024
- Special funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing 2024
Funding for research environments
- FIRI roadmap call for research infrastructures: Roadmap for Finnish Research Infrastructures 2025–2028
Inquiries
- Contact persons named in the call text
Research Council of Finland
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
Avainsanat
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland
Research Council of Finland’s scientific councils invested substantially in international research funding cooperation in 202316.2.2024 13:42:04 EET | Tiedote
The largest single international co-funding by the scientific councils – around 1.36 million euros – was the ERA-NET funding for research on long-term ICT challenges.
Invitation: Opening seminar of Academy Programme for Development Research (DEVELOP2), 14 February 202429.1.2024 11:34:37 EET | Kutsu
DEVELOP2, the Academy Programme for Development Research, is a research programme jointly funded by the Research Council of Finland and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland. The programme provides funding for multidisciplinary, phenomenon-driven and problem-based research that is concerned with issues of global development, benefits developing countries’ economic, social and ecological development, and puts to good use Finnish knowledge and expertise.
2,876 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s winter call – decisions coming 12–13 June23.1.2024 15:24:12 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland’s winter call 2024 closed on Wednesday 17 January with a total of 2,876 applications submitted to the funding calls that were open for application. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 2,405.
Research Council of Finland to open call to support Finnish–South Korean 6G and quantum technology research10.1.2024 14:10:50 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland is launching a call for applications in spring 2024 with a view to strengthening research cooperation between Finnish and South Korean researchers in the fields of 6G and quantum technologies. The Research Council is earmarking 1 million euros to fund Finnish parties in the joint projects. This sum will provide funding for four three-year Finnish-South Korean projects.
Research Council of Finland grants funding to support researchers who have fled Ukraine20.12.2023 14:16:15 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland has granted 2 million euros in mobility funding to invite 24 researchers from Ukraine to Finland.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme