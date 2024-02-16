Call texts for Research Council of Finland’s spring 2024 call out now

Applications are invited for funding for Antarctic research aimed at producing scientific data that concern Antarctica or for which data obtained from Antarctica is irreplaceable. The scope of the call covers all relevant areas of Antarctic research. The call’s funding budget has been set at a total of 3 million euros.

Applications are also invited for funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing that makes use of European cooperation in using EuroHPC’s high-performance computing resources or cooperation in using the LUMI supercomputer with researchers in the US, Japan or the UK. In the US, potential partners include researchers from the states of Texas or Colorado, or from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The spring call also includes funding for research infrastructures. The FIRI call is for applications to the national roadmap for research infrastructures and for funding for a research infrastructure development project. The Research Council of Finland is prepared to fund research infrastructures with a total of some 120 million euros in 2025–2029.

