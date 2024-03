Vaikuttaako pakkanen verkon nopeuteen? Asiantuntija rikkoo yleisimmät netin harhaluulot

DNA and Protect Children continue partnership for the benefit of children’s online safety skills 28.2.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA and the specialist organization Protect Children continue their partnership for the benefit of children’s and young people’s online safety skills. In the fourth year of partnership, DNA and Protect Children bring forth new engaging and effective tools to enhance children’s and young people’s online safety and provide family-friendly methods for managing screen time.