COHORT-arviointiryhmä: terveystietorekisterit saatava helpommin tutkijoiden käyttöön

Research infrastructures receive major funding from Research Council of Finland 1.2.2024 10:05:10 EET | Press release

The Finnish Research Infrastructure Committee at the Research Council of Finland has awarded eleven projects more than 22 million euros in funding to build and upgrade national and international research infrastructures. This was the second and last set of decisions on the FIRI 2023 call. The funding granted under the call totals more than 52 million euros. FIRI funding supports the establishment and upgrading of high-quality research infrastructures, which lay a solid foundation for high-impact research, development and innovation.