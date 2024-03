Virtuaalitilaisuus YK:n naisten asemaa käsittelevän komitean istuntoon liittyen: Stealing our future – How international tax abuse is hurting women and girls?

Tilaisuus on rinnakkaistapahtuma YK:n naisten asemaa käsittelevän komitean 68. istunnolle New Yorkissa. Tilaisuuden tarkemmat tiedot ja puhujat löytyvät alla olevasta kuvauksesta. Tilaisuuteen voi ilmoittautua oheisen linkin kautta: https://actalliance-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GCYZyoGETHif3wZ3DORMOQ#/registration

Stealing our future: how international tax abuse is hurting women and girls

Illicit financial flows (IFFs) and international tax competition reproduce inequalities by harming the capacity of states and the revenues needed to finance development and state services. For instance, by enabling the well-connected and super rich to avoid taxes, IFFs deprive the state of domestic revenue. These vicious mechanisms impact disproportionally citizens already most left behind, exacerbate corruption and conflicts. As women and girls are, in many countries, already in a position of fragility, the unequal distribution harms them directly creating a negative cycle that undermines their wellbeing and development. In this panel, we aim at providing clarity on the gendered impacts of IFFs and tax abuse and examine possible pathways to address the legal gap that facilitates this global scale illicit behaviour, including the initiative led by the African Group for a UN Tax Convention.

Moderator: Philip Peacock, World Communion of Reformed Churches

Speakers:

Mr Alex Cobham, Tax Justice Network

Dr Ortrun Merkle, UNU Merit

Ms Nicole Maloba, FEMNET

Mr. Uhuru Dempers, Lutheran World Federation

Mr Dagfinn Høybråten, Norwegian Church Aid