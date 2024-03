Digi- ja väestötietoviraston vuosi 2023: automaattista päätöksentekoa ja uusia digipalveluja

How many Mattis or Teppos are there in Finland? The Digital and Population Data Services Agency's popular Name service has been reformed 7.3.2024 12:00:00 EET | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency has reformed its Name service. The service allows you to view statistics on the forenames and surnames stored in the Finnish Population Information System. You can also browse various statistics on the most common names in different time periods. The data in the service ranges from the 1800s to the present.