Maija Soininen nimitetty Tesin johtoryhmään

Tesi’s Growth Company Pulse Survey: Weaker than expected performance in 2023, moderately positive outlook for 2024 18.1.2024 00:00:30 EET | Press release

The recent survey by Tesi (officially Finnish Industry Investment) reveals Finnish growth companies performed even more weakly than forecast last year: growth in net sales was sluggish, while profitability and liquidity declined. Planned investments were also postponed across a wide front. Nevertheless, the year started with a cautiously positive outlook: growth is expected in both net sales and exports, and growth-oriented companies have set their growth targets higher. Research & development has been continued, with a trend towards growth, regardless of the challenges.