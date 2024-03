Ohjeita turvalliseen lääkehoitoon pohjoissaameksi

Pharmacies are soon allowed to substitute a biological medicine with a more affordable alternative 18.1.2024 09:49:14 EET | Press release

From April 2024 onwards, a biological medicine prescribed to the patient can be substituted with a cheaper interchangeable medicinal product at the pharmacy. The aim of generic substitution is to increase price competition and reduce medicine reimbursement costs. Since 2017, physicians have had a statutory obligation to prescribe the most affordable biological medicine suitable for the patient's care. The substitution of biological medicines in pharmacies will be introduced gradually, starting from the beginning of April 2024, allowing the pharmacies to substitute biological medicines with more affordable alternatives. The original biological medicine and its biosimilar have equal therapeutic value A biological medicine is a preparation whose active ingredient is a biological substance. A biological medicine is usually administered intravenously, or as a subcutaneous injection. Biological medicines and their biosimilars are used both for the treatment of rare diseases and for common on