Työikäiset ryhmiteltiin uudella tavalla – ryhmä- ja hyvinvointialuekohtaiset erot työhön osallistumisessa isoja

Exposure reports regarding carcinogenic substances have increased 1.3.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

About 51,700 exposed employees were recorded in the statutory ASA register of workers exposed to carcinogens in 2022. About 40 per cent of them were exposed to quartz dust. Other major exposure agents included diesel engine exhaust fumes, stainless steel welding fumes and deciduous wood dust. The report for 2023 must be submitted by the end of March.