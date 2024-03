Mika Pösö markkinaoperaatiot-osaston osastopäälliköksi

Mika Pösö appointed Head of Market Operations Department at the Bank of Finland 12.3.2024 15:45:00 EET | Press release

Mika Pösö, MSc (Econ.), MA (Econ.), has been appointed to head the Market Operations Department at the Bank of Finland. The appointment is for a five-year term. He has previously served at the Bank of Finland as Adviser to the Board and as Head of General Secretariat, as well as in other expert and managerial positions in the Bank’s departments, starting in 1995. In 2020–2023 Pösö served on the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC. The task of Market Operations is to implement the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB), manage the financial assets of the Bank of Finland and produce market analyses for decision-making purposes. The department is responsible for the settlement, collateral management and payment transactions related to these operations and also runs TARGET payment system services.