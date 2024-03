Maahanmuuttovirasto kilpailuttaa ulkomaalaisasioiden IT-palveluja

The number of victims of human trafficking continues to be high – most cases of exploitation concern forced labour 14.2.2024 09:29:57 EET | Press release

In 2023, 510 new referrals were made to the National Assistance System for Victims of Human Trafficking (NAS), which is a bit higher than the previous year. 326 new human trafficking victims were admitted to the NAS, of which more than half were women and girls.