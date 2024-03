Päätöstiedote: kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 12.3.2024

The renovation of Stoa is progressing – Helsinki residents now have the opportunity to give their opinion on the new services 12.3.2024 15:10:16 EET | Press release

A major renovation and expansion project will begin at Cultural Centre Stoa in 2028. In this connection, Stoa’s services and facilities will also be renewed. City residents have participated in brainstorming and designing the new Stoa. Based on residents’ wishes and ideas as well as demographic forecast data, an initial vision and service concept for 2030 was created for Stoa this spring.