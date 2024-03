Saksaan on asennettu ensimmäiset Kempowerin julkiset pikalatauspisteet

Kempower Unveils Comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment of the Kempower Satellite and Kempower Power Unit for the first time 7.3.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

The leading manufacturer of EV fast charging solutions, Kempower, announces the results of its recent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for the Kempower Satellite DC charging system. The assessment is the first of its kind for Kempower and one of the firsts in the DC charging industry. The landmark LCA defines the carbon footprint (CF) of the Kempower Satellite and Kempower Power Unit.