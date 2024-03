Salaperäiset sammaljätit valtaavat Lasipalatsin aukion – Amos Rexin näyttely kutsuu meitä kyseenalaistamaan ja uneksimaan lasten pelottomaan tapaan

Amos Rex’s new exhibitions offer experiences for our emotions and all of our senses – the first-ever collections exhibition and Josefina Nelimarkka’s studio exhibition open on March 27, 2024 7.3.2024 14:22:03 EET | Press release

Amos Rex presents its first major collections exhibition, featuring works selected with feeling, from the heart. I feel, for now gives us a glimpse into the museum’s extensive collections, while providing space for visitors’ emotions. Opening the same day is The Cloud of Un/knowing, an exhibition of new works by Josefina Nelimarkka (b. 1982) that investigate clouds and their essence as part of the Earth’s hydrological cycle. Amos Rex invites media representatives to a press event on Tuesday, March 26, at 10–12am. Registration: https://amosrex.fi/rsvp-press