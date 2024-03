Taiteilija Nina Beier osoittaa kiusallisuuksia, joita arkisiin esineisiin ja tapoihimme sisältyy

Invitation for media: Press conference for Nina Beier's exhibition Parts on Thursday, 21 March 18.3.2024 09:12:00 EET | Press Invitation

Nina Beier's sculptures are often based on existing objects that she finds in online marketplaces and second-hand shops. The sculptures juxtapose objects and materials. In their new contexts they again take on new meanings. Welcome to the press conference for Nina Beier's exhibition Parts at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma on Thursday 21 March 2024. Please register: kiira.koskela@kiasma.fi