Fingridin vuosikertomuskokonaisuus vuodelta 2023 on julkaistu

Fingrid's Financial Statements Bulletin January–December 2023: Clean and high-quality electricity system and largest ever grid investments created conditions for electricity consumption growth 27.2.2024

Fingrid’s consolidated financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Unless otherwise indicated, the figures in parentheses refer to the same period of the previous year. The information published in this report is based on Fingrid’s audited financial statements for 2023, published in connection with this bulletin. The Fingrid Group turnover fell due to the lower electricity price. The profit for the period fell due to a negative change in the fair value of electricity derivatives and currency derivatives linked to capital expenditure and other operating costs. Profit before taxes excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives was higher than in the previous year due to the increase in the allowed profit. The company’s EUR 4 million investment programme proceeded according to plan, marking the biggest annual investments in the main grid in the company’s history, which enables an increase in the production of growi