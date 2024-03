Yleiseen asumistukeen, työttömyystukeen ja toimeentulotukeen tulee useita muutoksia 1.4. alkaen

Cuts in general housing allowances and unemployment benefits will impact around 500,000 of Kela’s customers starting from 1 April 2024 18.3.2024 05:57:00 EET | Press release

Several cuts will be made in April to the general housing allowances and unemployment benefits available from Kela. The benefits of around half a million customers will be affected. The cuts made to the unemployment benefits will reduce benefits right away in April. General housing allowances will be reduced when next reviewed, which will take place no later than March 2025.