Heurekan Lasten lääketieteen päivässä 23.3. pääsee tutustumaan oikeaan ambulanssiin

Become a space professional in the Our Journey in Space exhibition

Opening on Saturday 10 February 2024 at the Finnish Science Centre Heureka, the Our Journey in Space exhibition reminds us that Earth is our best spaceship – let’s take good care of it! Space activities are necessary for protecting Earth and the life on it. The exhibition takes you to an imaginary space station of the future, where you learn about space activities by contributing to the tasks of space professionals who protect Earth and explore the universe.