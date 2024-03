Proventia Group Oyj: Tilinpäätöstiedote tammi-joulukuu 2023 – Kasvu jatkui, kannattavuus parani

Jani Mäntylä appointed as Director of Proventia Test Solutions, Harri Kervinen as Sales Director 4.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Jani Mäntylä (engineer) has been appointed Director of Proventia Group Corporation’s Test Solutions business area as of 2 January 2024. Harri Kervinen will continue as Sales Director of Proventia Test Solutions. Kervinen will report to Director Jani Mäntylä, and Mäntylä will report to Proventia Group Corporation’s CEO Jari Lotvonen.