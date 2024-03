Kutsu medialle: Ennuste Venäjän talouden kehityksestä julkaistaan 25.3.

Bank of Finland’s interim forecast: From significant recession towards growth 15.3.2024 08:01:00 EET | Press release

According to the Bank of Finland’s interim forecast published today, the Finnish economy is still in recession. The elevated levels of prices and interest rates are curbing private consumption and investment. Residential construction is particularly weak. Exports have also decreased. Employment has nevertheless remained robust in relation to the economic conditions, and inflation has also slowed substantially. The interim forecast indicates a decrease of 0.5% in Finland’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024. The economy will begin to bounce back towards the end of the year, and the recovery will be even a little faster than projected in the Bank of Finland’s December 2023 forecast. Finland’s GDP is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2025, and by slightly less, 1.5%, in 2026. “Although the economy’s performance has been weaker than forecast, the future outlook remains unchanged. The recession has already reached its lowest point, and we expect growth to be rekindled this year as household pur