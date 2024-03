Kelan asiointipalvelu vuokranantajille on nyt avattu

The general housing allowance will decrease in 2024 – the entitlement criteria for unemployment benefits also to become more strict 18.3.2024 14:38:58 EET | Press release

There will be several cuts and other changes to Kela’s unemployment benefits and the general housing allowance in 2024. There will also be changes to the housing costs that can be recognised under the social assistance scheme. Customers can use Kela’s calculators to estimate how the changes will affect their situation.