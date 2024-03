Autismiystävällinen kulttuuritoimija 2026 -haaste alkaa

Tales of Tar introduces historic Oulu 18.10.2023 09:05:05 EEST | Tiedote

The Tales of Tar route that can be experienced digitally on mobile devices around Oulu, Finland, will open in November. The cultural history route consists of 10 fascinating short stories written by author Katariina Vuori. The stories are based on authentic locations, events and persons from the golden era of the tar trade in Oulu. The route is part of Oulu’s journey of becoming the European Capital of Culture in 2026.