Pääsiäinen Espoossa on iloa, valoa ja varjoja

Tree for every newborn in Espoo: The Evangelical Lutheran Parishes of Espoo plants trees in Tanzania 14.3.2024 07:00:00 EET | Press release

The Trees for Children project of The Evangelical Lutheran Parishes of Espoo will be launched on the International Day of Forests on 21 March. For each newborn in Espoo, they will plant a tree in Tanzania. Planting the trees and the environmental work to support this will be carried out together with the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission.