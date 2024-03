Finavia-konsernin tilinpäätöstiedote 1.1.-31.12.2023: Hidas kriiseistä palautuminen rasitti Finavian tulosta

Finavia joined Hydrogen Cluster Finland and is preparing for hydrogen use and the necessary infrastructure at the airport 14.3.2024 09:25:26 EET | Press release

Finavia is committed to promoting the development of sustainable air traffic in Finland and joined Hydrogen Cluster Finland in January 2024. Finavia also participates in an international EU project, part of Interreg Baltic Sea Region Programme, where the company will be the first in Europe to pilot the use of hydrogen in maintenance equipment. The pilot will take place at Helsinki Airport.