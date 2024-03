Rakenteiden sisältämien PAH-yhdisteiden arvioinnissa materiaali, rakenne ja rasitustekijät on tutkittava kokonaisuutena

The working-age population grouped in a new way – major differences between groups and wellbeing service counties in work participation 12.3.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Health-related factors account for only a part of the differences in working-age population’s work participation, according to a recent study. The data available in the Work-Life Knowledge service offers new insight into the work participation of the working-age population at national and wellbeing services county levels. Group-specific and regional special characteristics provide resources for planning actions for increasing work participation.