Presidentti Halonen sairaalahoidossa vatsataudin vuoksi

President Stubb to visit the Nordic Response exercise in Norway 4.3.2024 13:15:47 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 13/2024 4 March 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will travel to Norway where he will visit the Nordic Response exercise together with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre on Thursday 7 March 2024. Part of the Steadfast Defender 24 drills, Nordic Response 24 will have NATO nations and partners exercise operational defence cooperation in arctic conditions in the areas of Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Approximately 20,000 soldiers from 13 allied nations are participating in the exercise. In total, there will be about 4,100 soldiers from Finland. During the visit, President Stubb and Prime Minister Gahr Støre will follow the exercises in the field in the Alta area and discuss with troops taking part in the various exercises.