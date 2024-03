Suomi seitsemättä kertaa maailman onnellisin maa – Houkutteleeko onnellisuus Suomeen investointeja, matkailijoita ja osaajia?

New leading companies: Kempower, Patria, Valio and Wärtsilä 16.2.2024 07:58:00 EET | Press release

Business Finland has made positive funding decisions for four companies, which commit to significantly increase their own and their partners' research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in Finland. The companies that won the challenge competition for leading companies (Veturi in Finnish) are drivers of change in their own industries, i.e. in the electrification of traffic, defense technology, food system renewal and energy production.