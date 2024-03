NYABille avaimet käteen -sopimus rautatiehankkeesta

NYAB signs letter of intent to acquire marine construction company 1.3.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

NYAB has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") regarding the acquisition of Dyk & Anläggning Stockholm AB, a company specializing in underwater and marine construction operations throughout Sweden. The purchase price amounts to SEK 26 million, of which SEK 13 million will be paid as cash consideration and the remainder through a directed share issue to Dyk & Anläggning Stockholm AB's shareholders. The Letter of Intent was signed on February 29, and completion of the acquisition is subject to satisfactory Due Diligence review. Closing is expected to take place during the month of April.