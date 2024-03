JHL jatkaa vientialojen lakkoa viikolla: ”hallituspuolueet ovat myyneet sielunsa”

JHL is involved in the strike of export sectors, work will cease for two weeks in ports and rail freight transports 6.3.2024 10:04:37 EET | Press release

The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors JHL is involved in the strikes starting on 11 March. They will stop Finland’s export for two weeks. In addition, JHL will offer financial assistance to other trade unions whose members will participate in the strike.